Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Kriechmayr edges Odermatt to win super-G in Kitzbühel

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 19:50
Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (...
Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP ...
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt checks his time at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 20...
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP ...
Austria's Matthias Mayer competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovat...

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (...

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP ...

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt checks his time at the finish area of an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 20...

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP ...

Austria's Matthias Mayer competes during an alpine ski, men's World Cup Super-G, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovat...

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr bounced back from two disappointing results in downhill over the weekend to win a men’s World Cup super-G on Monday.

Kriechmayr didn’t have a clean run but he charged all the way down the Streifalm course to edge Marco Odermatt of Switzerland by 0.12 seconds.

Kriechmayr posted the fastest time in the final downhill training on Thursday but failed to replicate the same speed in the races. He finished ninth on Friday and 17th on Sunday in the two downhills, which were both won by Beat Feuz of Switzerland.

Feuz was more than 2.3 seconds off the lead in Monday’s race when he missed a gate.

With the race rescheduled from Sunday, temperatures were significantly lower than in previous days, making for an icier surface full of bumps. Kriechmayr mastered the difficult conditions for his seventh career victory, but first of the season.

The result sent him to the top of the discipline standings, overtaking Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Mauro Caviezel, who are both out with injuries.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, another super-G winner this season, was missing. The American sustained a minor neck fracture in a downhill crash on Friday.

Kriechmayr trailed Caviezel by three points in the standings last year when the season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Austrian teammate Matthias Mayer placed third on Monday, 0.55 off the lead, for his third podium in four days. Christof Innerhofer trailed Mayer by four-hundredths of a second as the Italian finished fourth, just behind the Austrian for a second straight day.

Alexis Pinturault, who sat out the two downhills this weekend, skied into 11th position to strengthen his lead in the overall standings.

Kjetil Jansud, who won the race last year, continued his rough season by failing to finish his run. The Norwegian misjudged a jump and lacked direction to make a gate shortly afterward. Over the weekend, he placed 18th and 26th in the downhills.

Dominik Paris lost hope of another strong result a few seconds into his run. The Italian, who has won four races in Kitzbühel in the past, slid away in a sharp right turn. He avoided falling with his hand in the snow but was slowed and finished more than two seconds off the lead.

Nils Allègre had an awkward crash that sent him through two rows of safety nets, but the Frenchman got up and seemed unhurt.

A few lower-ranked skiers had still to start their runs.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-25 21:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases