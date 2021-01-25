Alexa
  1. Home

China mine explosion: Rescuers find 9 workers dead

By  Deutsche Welle
2021/01/25 10:11
A trapped miner is lifted from a gold mine in Qixia City, east China's Shandong Province, on Sunday

A trapped miner is lifted from a gold mine in Qixia City, east China's Shandong Province, on Sunday

Nine Chinese miners who have been trapped underground for more than two weeks have been confirmed dead, authorities said on Monday.

It comes after Sunday's rescue of 11 gold mine workers who were part of a group of 22 trapped after an explosion at the Hushan mine in China's eastyern Shadong provice on January 10.

"From Sunday afternoon to this afternoon, rescue workers have not stopped searching, and found a further nine trapped miners who unfortunately all died," the mayor of Yantai city, Chen Fei, told journalists on Monday.

Another miner was found dead on Thursday, he said, leaving one more unaccounted for. "It is possible that the miner could survive trapped for 15 days, but we don't know where he is located," Beijing journalist Fabian Kretschmer told DW. "So the chances of finding him are slim."

On Thursday, officials said it could take another two weeks to clear "severe blockages" before they could drill shafts to reach the remaining men.

But rescuers cleared an air ventilation shaft on Sunday and were able to free them earlier than expected.

Authorities have detained the mine's managers because they waited more than a day to report the explosion.

Safety has improved in Chinese mines in recent years. However, accidents and deaths are still common as several mines cut corners on measures.

jf/rt (AP, AFP)

Updated : 2021-01-25 20:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases