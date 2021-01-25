Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Germany pushes Taiwan to alleviate chip shortage

Automakers are shutting down assembly lines due to global shortage in semiconductors

  116
By Saloni Meghnani, Taiwan News
2021/01/25 18:44
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company logo. 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company logo.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier has requested that Taiwan’s domestic chip manufacturers help ease the shortage of semiconductor chips in the automotive sector.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs has received many such requests from various nations through diplomatic channels. Issues over the delivery of semiconductors around the world have affected companies such as Volkswagen, Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Fiat Chrysler, and other carmakers.

The Ministry said international carmakers are not direct customers of Taiwan’s chipmakers, rather chips are supplied to developers that sell them to carmakers. By working with foreign developers and local manufacturers, they hope to come up with a solution to address the disparities in supply and demand.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Co. are two of the world’s largest chipmakers. They supply semiconductors to automotive chip developers globally.

German automobile companies are communicating with TSMC about fixing issues with the supply chain and increasing the capacity of deliveries. TSMC revealed, in a statement, that, “It is our top priority, and TSMC is working closely with our automotive customers to resolve the capacity support issues.”

semiconductor industry
semiconductors
Germany
automakers

RELATED ARTICLES

Foxconn should look to 'pillar of Taiwan’s economy' TSMC: Terry Gou
Foxconn should look to 'pillar of Taiwan’s economy' TSMC: Terry Gou
2021/01/04 12:52
German MP sports T-shirt supporting Taiwan
German MP sports T-shirt supporting Taiwan
2020/12/17 17:09
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 3 imported COVID cases
2020/12/05 14:52
Taiwan joins research program to boost AI development
Taiwan joins research program to boost AI development
2020/11/25 11:24
Germany criticizes China for dismissal of Hong Kong opposition lawmakers
Germany criticizes China for dismissal of Hong Kong opposition lawmakers
2020/11/12 10:20

Updated : 2021-01-25 21:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases