Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A customer of a 7-Eleven in Taipei who bought a tea beverage for only NT$25 (US$0.80) has won the NT$10 million prize in the November-December issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Wednesday (Nov. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. Later that day, 7-Eleven announced that two customers had won the Special Prize and two garnered the Grand Prize, while PX Mart stated that one customer each took home the Special Prize and Grand Prize.

According to 7-Eleven, the Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most had purchased a tea drink for NT$25 at its Songyi branch (松怡門市) in Taipei City's Zhongshan District. The other Special Prize winner spent NT$155 on household goods, a couple of City Cafe coffees, and a hamburger at its Heng'an branch (恆安門市) in Taipei's Da'an District.

Of 7-Eleven's Grand Prize winners, one spent NT$123 on mineral water and household goods at its Juhan branch (巨漢門市) in Kaohsiung's Zuoying District. The other lucky winner spent NT$95 on household goods at its Dingmei branch (頂美門市) in Tainan City's West Central District.

As for the PX Mart Special Prize winner, the customer spent NT$499 on pork belly strips, chicken breast, fish, red bean mochi, I-Mei sesame tangyuan, peanut tangyuan, fish egg roll, green onions, and a carton of eggs at the Xinyun branch (幸運門市) in New Taipei City's Shulin District. The Px Mart winner of the Grand Prize was awarded to a customer who spent NT$281 on goods such as Buna shimeji mushrooms and crackers at the Zhongshan Xingan branch (中山興安) in Taipei City's Zhongshan District.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 77815838. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 39993297.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 59028801, 02813820, and 06896234. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there are two this time around: 011 and 427. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.