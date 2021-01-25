Great deal at Taipei Children’s Amusement Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guests of the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP) can enjoy unlimited rides at 13 attractions and attend an art exhibition for just NT$200 (US$6.90) from now until April 5.

The TCAP said in a press release that it’s rolling out the NT$200 one-day tickets from now until the end of the year. The passes allow people who purchase them on-site to take unlimited rides on 13 attractions in the park.

The park has also managed to bring in the Bologna Illustrators Exhibition this year.

The exhibition presents 300 illustrations from 25 countries and will last until April 5, the park said. It added that the ticket price is NT$300 per person.

Guests who purchase NT$200 one-day tickets to TCAP can attend the exhibition for free.

Since 1967, the Bologna Illustrators Exhibition has been attracting thousands of illustrators who compete for its coveted spots. The current exhibition includes the works of five Taiwanese illustrators, the park said.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345, the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (callers outside of Taipei, dial 02-27208889), or visit the company's website.



(Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation photos)