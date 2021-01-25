Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Another melee erupts on India-China border

Around 20 Chinese soldiers, 4 Indian soldiers injured in brawl

By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/25 17:34
Casualties reported in China-India border conflict in Himalayas. (Pixabay photo)

Casualties reported in China-India border conflict in Himalayas. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the disputed border area of the Nathu La pass in India’s Sikkim state, where the situation was described as “tense but stable,” according to Indian media.

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) patrol attempted to cross into Indian territory on Friday (Jan. 22) and was pushed back by Indian troops, resulting in a fight that left around 20 PLA soldiers injured, as well as four from the Indian side, per India Today. Even so, no shots were fired.

The incident, which was not revealed until Monday (Jan. 25), occurred just before India and China began their ninth round of military-to-military talks to resolve disputes around the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh region. The marathon talks went for 16 hours, and the results have not yet been made public.

The Indian army played down the fight in a statement released Monday, in which it described the scuffle as a “minor face-off” that had been “resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.”

The 3,440 km Sino-Indian border, composed largely of rugged terrain, has long been disputed and a war was fought in the region in 1962, which India is considered to have lost. For decades, disputes between the two countries ceased to be violent, but that began to change last year.

On June 15, 2020, Indian and Chinese soldiers wielding clubs and knives engaged in a melee in the Galwan Valley, leaving 20 Indian soldiers dead and an unannounced number of their Chinese counterparts. The incident sent relations between the two nations into a tailspin, and negotiations for a de-escalation have since followed.

India
China
border clash
Nathu La
Naku Lam
PLA
Galwan
LAC
Ladakh

RELATED ARTICLES

China bans journalists from reporting on ‘we media’
China bans journalists from reporting on ‘we media’
2021/01/25 10:27
US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan
US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan
2021/01/24 10:55
China authorizes coast guard to fire on foreign vessels if needed
China authorizes coast guard to fire on foreign vessels if needed
2021/01/23 11:54
New China swine fever strains point to unlicensed vaccines
New China swine fever strains point to unlicensed vaccines
2021/01/22 13:30
Krach says he won't bend to 'China bully' amid sanctions over Taiwan trip
Krach says he won't bend to 'China bully' amid sanctions over Taiwan trip
2021/01/22 12:55

Updated : 2021-01-25 18:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week