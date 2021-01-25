Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ

U-2S Dragon Lady shadows Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft in Taiwan's ADIZ

  187
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/25 17:30
U-2S Dragon Lady. (Lockheed Martin photo)

U-2S Dragon Lady. (Lockheed Martin photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. Air Force (USAF) U-2 reconnaissance aircraft was detected by aircraft spotters on Monday morning (Jan. 25) patrolling Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) at the same time as a Chinese military plane.

At 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Twitter user "Ketagalan" detected the signal of a U-2S with the Mode-S hex code AE0962 having taken off from South Korea and at 8:33 a.m. it was spotted near the northeast corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, off the coast of Yilan. Thirty-four minutes later, Ketagalan detected the signal of a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft with the Mode-S hex code 7A431A. Both aircraft would be spotted multiple times in Taiwan's ADIZ for the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

At 9:22 a.m., aircraft watcher Viper reported a U-2 spy plane sortie over the South China Sea and wrote "things are truly heating up." Twelve minutes later, the plane enthusiast Aircraft Spots announced that a USAF U-2S Dragon lady with the registration number 80-1087 had taken off from Osan U.S. Air Force Base in South Korea and had entered the South China Sea through the Bashi Channel.

Aircraft Spots noted the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group was nearby. At 9:39 a.m., it reported a Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAAN) Shaanxi Y-8Q anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft with the tail number 82011 prowling over the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ.

By 9:55 a.m., the Beijing-based South China Sea (SCS) Probing Initiative reported the U-2S was spotted to the east of Taiwan and had come "as close as 22.55NM off the coastline." It claimed the spy plane had entered the South China Sea at 9:09 a.m. that day.

Ketagalan at 11:18 a.m. displayed a map showing the Chinese military aircraft flying in the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ. At 1:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, aircraft spotter CANUK78 spotted the U-2S Dragon lady flying on a northward path through the Bashi Chanel and just off Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi and Ketagalan confirmed this flight path, saying it was returning to South Korea to "eat kimchi."

At 1:34 p.m., Ketagalan posted a map showing the Y-8 still loitering in the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ. Just 11 minutes later, CANUK78 uploaded a map showing the American spy plane off the coast of eastern Taiwan.

By 4:05 p.m., CANUK78 showed the U-2S spy plane approaching its base in South Korea.

U-2 spy plane
spy plane
U-2S Dragon Lady
Taiwan ADIZ
Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft
Shaanxi Y-8 ASW plane
reconnaissance aircraft
ADIZ

RELATED ARTICLES

US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan
US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan
2021/01/24 10:55
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
2021/01/23 16:43
China sends spy plane over Taiwan's ADIZ on day of Biden's inauguration
China sends spy plane over Taiwan's ADIZ on day of Biden's inauguration
2021/01/21 13:04
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/01/20 09:46
Three Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Three Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/01/19 09:50

Updated : 2021-01-25 18:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week