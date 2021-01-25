Lee Min‐jung of MS Team, Wholly-Owned by Spackman Entertainment Group's Associated Company, Spackman Media Group, Wins the Top Excellence Award at the 2020 APAN Star Awards

Leading actress Lee Min-jung of MS Team awarded the Top Excellence Award for her role in KBS2's K-drama, ONCE AGAIN, at the 2020 APAN Star Awards





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 January 2021 - Spackman Entertainment Group Limited ("Spackman Entertainment Group" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups, wishes to announce that Korea's top actress Lee Min-jung of MS Team Entertainment Co., Ltd. ("MS Team"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group's associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited, achieved the Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama, for her role in KBS2's K-drama, ONCE AGAIN, at the 2020 APAN Star Awards.





The APAN Star Awards is an award ceremony for excellence in television in South Korea and contribution to Hallyu, the Korean wave, organized by the Korea Entertainment Management Association.





According to Nielsen Korea, ONCE AGAIN, headlined by Lee Min-jung of MS Team, has broken its own highest rating again this week with 30% viewership rating. In particular, the highest viewership rate posted per minute soared up to 32%[1].





A 100-episode K-drama series, ONCE AGAIN, relates a story about love and family based on the Song Family, who never had a peaceful day. The family drama is produced by Studio Dragon and Bon Factory, directed by Lee Jae-sang and written by Yang Hee-seung. ONCE AGAIN also stars Chun Ho-jin, Cha Hwa-yeon, Lee Sang-yeob,

Oh Yoon-ah and Lee Jung-eun as main casts.





Lee Min-jung of MS Team, which also represents iconic Korean actress Son Ye-jin, previously starred in romance drama FATE AND FURIES (2018).





[1] Star Today, https://www.mk.co.kr/star/broadcastingservice/view/2020/04/416239/, '한번 다녀왔습니다' 이민정 이상엽, 이런 케미 봤나요, 21 April 2020

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited ("SEGL" or the "Company"), and together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group"), founded in 2011 by Charles Spackman, is one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. According to Variety, Korea was the world's fourth largest box office market in 2019, behind only North America, China and Japan.

The Group also invests into and produces Korean television dramas. In addition to our content business, we also own equity stakes in entertainment-related companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.





Production Labels





SEGL's wholly-owned Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. ("Zip Cinema") is one of the most recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some of Korea's most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively producing 10 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema's motion pictures include some of Korea's highest grossing and award-winning films such as CRAZY ROMANCE (2019), DEFAULT (2018), MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com





SEGL also owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. ("Novus Mediacorp"), an investor, presenter, and/or post-theatrical distributor for a total of 79 films (58 Korean and 21 foreign) including ROSE OF BETRAYAL, THE OUTLAWS and SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the post-theatrical rights distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand ("VOD") sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com





The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Simplex Films Limited ("Simplex Films") which is an early stage film production firm. Simplex Films has the following films in the pipeline namely, A BOLT FROM THE BLUE, IRREVOCABLE PROMISE and OUR SUPERSTAR K.





The Company owns a 100% equity interest Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. ("Take Pictures") which has a line-up of several films including STONE SKIPPING, GUARDIAN (working title) and the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE PRIESTS 2.





The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Greenlight Content Limited which is mainly involved in the business of investing into dramas and movies, as well as providing consulting services for the production of Korean content.





The Company owns a 20% equity interest in The Makers Studio Co. Ltd., which plans to produce and release four upcoming films, the first of which will be THE ISLAND OF THE GHOST'S WAIL, a comedy horror film.





Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including online streaming, cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.





Talent Representation

The Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 43.88% in Spackman Media Group Limited ("SMGL"). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned agencies such as MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Son Ye-jin, Lee Min-jung, Ko Sung-hee), UAA&CO Inc. (Song Hye-kyo, Yoo Ah-in, Park Hyung-sik), Fiftyone K Inc. (So Ji Sub, Ok Taec-yeon), SBD Entertainment Inc. (Son Suk-ku), and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Ji-young). Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.





The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. ("Constellation Agency"). Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. ("The P Factory") and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. ("PMG"), is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film, television, commercial endorsements and branded entertainment.





Strategic Businesses

The Company owns a 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. ("Frame Pictures"). Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea's most notable drama and movie projects including ITAEWON CLASS (2020), HOW TO BUY A FRIEND (2020), KIM JI-YOUNG, BORN 1982 (2019), FOUR MEN (2019) and ASADAL CHRONICLES (2019).





Previously, Frame Pictures was also involved in GIRL COPS (2018), MALMOI (2018), SUITS (2018), MISTRESS (2018), LIFE (2018), LIVE (2018), MONEY FLOWER (2017), SWEET REVENGE (2017), BAD GUYS 2 (2017), THE LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) and VETERAN (2015).





We also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd.





For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/



