New Taipei mayor announces ban on visiting the sick in hospitals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A resurgence of COVID-19 infections prompted New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) to announce on Monday (Jan. 25) a ban on visiting the sick in hospitals across the city except under special circumstances, effective immediately.

In response to the COVID cluster at Taoyuan General Hospital, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Sunday night (Jan. 24) that anyone who came into contact with case No. 889 ("patient zero" in the hospital cluster infection) and a total of nearly 5,000 people will have to undergo 14-day quarantines, CNA reported.

As New Taipei and Taoyuan are closely interconnected, many of the 5,000 individuals must have visited New Taipei City often, the mayor said. He added the city government hasn’t been informed of any New Taipei City citizens who have been listed as contacts, but estimated the number would fall between 400 and 500.