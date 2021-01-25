Alexa
Taiwan president calls on public to adhere to COVID prevention measures

President Tsai Ing-wen 'confident' nation will overcome challenges of coronavirus pandemic

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/25 15:39
President Tsai Ing-wen (left).

President Tsai Ing-wen (left). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday (Jan. 24) called on the public to follow epidemic prevention measures following the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s (MOHW) expanded quarantine orders for 5,000 people connected to the hospital cluster infection in Taoyuan.

On Sunday evening, Tsai posted a Facebook message stating the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced it will improve preventive measures and expand the scope of home quarantine for those who visited or stayed at Taoyuan General Hospital. Contacts of the cluster infection patients must not go out in public and should wait for notification at home, Tsai advised.

Tsai pointed out that patients discharged from the Taoyuan hospital between Jan. 6-19, people living with them, and related contacts, will be contacted and told to start 14-day home isolation immediately, followed by seven days of self-health monitoring and a polymerase chain reaction test.

Tsai concluded by asking Taiwanese to “check their contact history and take the initiative to cooperate with epidemic prevention measures." She emphasized that unity is necessary at this time. As long as everyone carefully adheres to coronavirus prevention guidelines, and if there is mutual understanding and assistance, "I am confident that Taiwan will be able to overcome the challenges of the epidemic again."

Ministry of Health and Welfare
President Tsai Ing-wen
CECC

