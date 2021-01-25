Hospital cluster cases visited PX Mart, Danan Market in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Jan. 25) provided a list of the locations where two new cases from a hospital coronavirus cluster recently visited while contagious.

On Sunday, the CECC announced that a man in his 60s (case No. 889) who had received treatment unrelated to the virus at Taoyuan General Hospital from Jan. 8-11 had contracted COVID-19. In addition, a female family member (case No. 890) who had been caring for him also tested positive for the virus that same day, bringing the total number of cases associated with the hospital cluster infection to 15.

After receiving notification of the family cluster infection, the health department immediately launched an epidemiological investigation. A preliminary investigation has revealed a history of activities in public places during the contagious period for cases 889 and 890.



Chart shows movements of Cases 889, 890 from Jan. 19 to 23. (CECC image)

On Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the two visited Danan Market (大湳市場) in Taoyuan City's Bade District. From 5:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., they dined at the Start on Start Dim Sum Restaurant (星上星港式飲茶) in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District.

Two days later from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21, the two shopped at PX Mart (全聯) on Dongyong North Road in Taoyuan's Bade District. The next day (Jan. 22), from 2:40 p.m. to 3:20 p.m., the two stopped by the Moominlu Bakery in Taoyuan City's Bade District.

On Jan. 23, the pair visited Danan Market again from 10:40 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.



PX Mart on Dongyong Road in Bade District. (Google Maps screenshot)

The CECC stated that people who have visited the above-mentioned places should monitor their own health. If they experience fever, upper respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, or have an abnormal sense of taste or smell before Feb. 3, they should wear a surgical mask and seek medical treatment at designated hospitals.

When meeting with medical professionals, patients should be prepared to inform them of their contact and travel history, occupational exposure, and whether there were other people around them when symptoms arose. After consulting with a physician, be sure to wear a mask on the way home, avoid going out, and keep a distance of at least a meter from others.

Individuals who suspect they have symptoms of COVID-19 should call the toll-free epidemic prevention hotline 1922 or 0800-001922.