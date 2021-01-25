Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (Jan. 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$341,000) Special Prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 77815838. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 39993297.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 59028801, 02813820, and 06896234. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there are two this time around: 011 and 427. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):