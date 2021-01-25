Alexa
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December

  996
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/25 14:06
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (Jan. 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$341,000) Special Prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 77815838. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 39993297.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 59028801, 02813820, and 06896234. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there are two this time around: 011 and 427. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner an NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

77815838

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the Special Prize above in the right order.

Grand Prize

39993297

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the Grand Prize above in the right order.

First Prize

59028801, 02813820, 06896234

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above First Prizes in the right order.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the First Prize winning. numbers

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

011, 427

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims

  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any of the four major convenience store chains, Simple Mart, PX Mart, First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, or the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, from Feb. 6, 2020, to May 5, 2021. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. A person entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. A 20% withholding tax is levied on the fourth, third, second, first, grand, and special prizes.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.
Updated : 2021-01-25 15:23 GMT+08:00

