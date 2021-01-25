COVID-19 Crisis: How Digital Marketing Help Businesses Thrive Amidst the Pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 25 January 2021 - At the time of writing, Malaysia's COVID cases have increased at an alarming rate with 42,397 active cases and 642 accumulative deaths, resulting in MCO implementation 2.0. Many small business owners and big enterprises are directly impacted by the unfortunate circumstances that come with the virus that alerted society globally in November 2019.





With a cumulative total of 95,612,831 cases and 2,066,176 deaths globally, this pandemic that has hit the world has changed society's norms and the infrastructure of businesses and marketing strategies. As it happens, COVID has pushed society into embracing a new world where social distancing is a necessity, with digital space becoming the primary channel to stay connected with the rest of the world population.





New marketing strategies are now vital for businesses to survive and thrive amidst these trying times. With COVID-19 living within society, changing how businesses and economic sectors run vigorously, small and big business owners are left to rethink their whole digital roadmap and business model to outmanoeuvre the pandemic.





Reevaluate Business Marketing Strategies





At its core, a good marketing strategy includes a deep understanding of the target market. Once that is figured out, the business brand and its marketing strategy can move towards fitting in with the target market's perspectives. The pandemic has called for a change in the market's infrastructure, so does the need for every business to redevelop a new and appropriate marketing strategy.





The first action to take to develop a new marketing strategy is reassessing and reevaluating the business's assets and messages from a different perspective. As we live in a world with high unemployment rates, economic and general anxiety, messages, and business marketing strategies need to be aligned with societal status and financial hardships.





Losing market share to the competition during this time will take a long time to build that volume back. Thus, it will all come down to the effective search marketing strategies in moving your brand and business forward and thriving amidst the pandemic.





Improve Communication Channels

Many businesses are forced to close during the pandemic, with survival depending on revamped services and digital alternatives. For businesses to rise above and stand out in a competitive and crowded digital space, an improved communication channel is vital.





As consumers move online, businesses must be in the digital space too. Focusing on digital marketing efforts like paid ads, search engine optimization (SEO), social media, and email marketing is essential to keep brands and businesses connected to the target market.





As far as business communication and marketing go during the pandemic, business owners and brands should now leverage on the opportunity to further connect with anxious markets and focus on the true relevance of products or services with the help of a digital marketing agency.





Readjust Business Models

In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, fundamental changes in consumer behaviour, supply chains, and routes to market are knocking companies off balance. Responding to the pandemic has underscored leaders' need to accelerate agile ways of working and value chain transformation to help outmanoeuvre uncertainty.





Readjusting business models to be adaptive to the current economic situation is now vital. With a large portion of consumers currently active on social media, taking advantage, and focusing your business models and marketing efforts on the social media channels will drive a lot of customer engagement.





While businesses may not wholly replicate the services and experiences to offer in-person in the online world, proactive steps can be taken to keep consumers coming from a virtual perspective. Essentially, giving back to the community by giving helpful tools and thoughtful promotions can build brand awareness and loyalty.





Digital Marketing for Business to Survive the Pandemic





In these trying times where everything is uncertain, brands and businesses' best thing to do right now is to stay proactive. Start to adapt and readjust the brand's promotional strategies and take advantage of a digital marketing agency.





As a leading digital marketing agency in Malaysia, iMarketing helps businesses build up and stay connected with the rest of the world population with our personalised SEO Performance Audit and Analysis, website SEO optimisation, Facebook, and Google advertisements for better conversion rates.





Having a business digital marketing strategy that leans intensely on the community, relationships, and brand building with customers is vital to give them a reason to connect with your brands on a deeper level for strong brand loyalty. Find a new business model and strategy, and give out a message that resonates with the community for the business to be in an excellent position to retain market share as economic activity across the country begins to reach its new capacity.





If brands and business owners are uncertain about how to survive and thrive during the pandemic or in need of a little help dealing with the company's crisis, reach out to iMarketing today for a free digital marketing consultation.





About iMarketing

iMarketing MY is a business unit of the privately owned Acme Commerce Sdn Bhd, established in 1989. Over the years, iMarketing has collaborated with top SMEs and MNCs to provide Digital Marketing Services such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing (SMM), and Google Display Advertising.



