Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

West Indies win toss, opt to bowl in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 13:24
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed won the toss Monday and decided to bowl first in a bid to avoid a series sweep by Bangladesh.

West Indies made two changes, with fast bowler Keon Harding and wicketkeeper batsman Jahmar Hamilton replacing Andre McCarthy and Joshua Da Silva for the third and final match in the one-day international series.

After wins by six and seven wickets in the first two games, Bangladesh also made two changes. Allrounder Saifuddin and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed replaced fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Rubel Hossain.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim , Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed (captain), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Jahmar Hamilton, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley, Keon Harding.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-25 15:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry