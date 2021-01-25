Alexa
Schakel, Gomez cuff Air Force in 91-59 win

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 13:17
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Schakel scored 24 points and Terrell Gomez scored 15 and San Diego State beat Air Force 91-59 on Sunday night.

Aguek Arop made two foul shots with 15:50 left before halftime, the Aztecs (11-4, 5-3 Mountain West Conference) took a 5-4 lead and they never trailed again. The points started a 17-5 from which Air Force (4-10, 2-8) never recovered.

San Diego now has won back-to-back contests and five of its last seven. The Falcons have dropped three straight and are 1-7 in their last eight.

Nikc Jackson scored 17 points and Chris Joyce 13 for Air Force.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-25 15:23 GMT+08:00

