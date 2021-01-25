Alexa
Schools shut down in Taiwan's Taoyuan amid hospital cluster outbreak

Extracurricular activities at schools canceled after 2 new COVID-19 cases tied to Taoyuan General Hospital

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/25 12:55
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following two new coronavirus cases associated with a hospital cluster in northern Taiwan on Sunday (Jan. 24), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) on Monday (Jan. 25) announced that all activities at schools will be suspended immediately.

On Sunday, the CECC announced that a man in his 60s (case No. 889) who had received treatment unrelated to the virus at Taoyuan General Hospital from Jan. 8-11 had contracted COVID-19. In addition, a family member who had been caring for him also tested positive for the virus that same day, bringing the total number of cases associated with the hospital cluster infection to 15.

In response to the expanding scope of the outbreak in the city, Cheng announced on Monday that all school winter classes, volunteer services, clubs, winter camps, and all other activities using school spaces will be halted immediately. Students who had been taking classes will be asked to study at home and do their coursework online.

The winter vacation for Taoyuan's school system started on Jan. 21, but a number of extracurricular activities had been slated on school properties over the break. However, Cheng on Monday announced that in order to reduce risks associated with large gatherings of people, effective immediately all supplementary classes, volunteer services, clubs, camps and any other activities taking place in school facilities will be suspended.

school closures
closures
Covid outbreak
Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak
hospital cluster
cluster infection

Updated : 2021-01-25 13:52 GMT+08:00

