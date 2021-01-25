Anze Kopitar has 3 points, Kings beat St. Louis 6-3

Los Angeles Kings' Michael Amadio (10) pressures St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 24, ... Los Angeles Kings' Michael Amadio (10) pressures St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola (77) defends against Los Angeles Kings' Gabriel Vilardi (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan.... St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola (77) defends against Los Angeles Kings' Gabriel Vilardi (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Los Angeles Kings' Lias Andersson (24) scores a goal past St. Louis Blues' Ville Husso (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan... Los Angeles Kings' Lias Andersson (24) scores a goal past St. Louis Blues' Ville Husso (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Los Angeles Kings' Jonathan Quick (32) and Los Angeles Kings' Kurtis MacDermid (56) defend the net against the St. Louis Blues during the first period... Los Angeles Kings' Jonathan Quick (32) and Los Angeles Kings' Kurtis MacDermid (56) defend the net against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) and St. Louis Blues' Ville Husso (35) defends the net against Los Angeles Kings' Trevor Moore (12) during the second ... St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) and St. Louis Blues' Ville Husso (35) defends the net against Los Angeles Kings' Trevor Moore (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, Jonathan Quick made 28 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Sunday night.

Alex Iafallo, Carl Gundstrom, Gabriel Vilardi, Lias Andersson and Drew Doughty each scored for the Kings as Los Angeles earned a split of its two-game set in St. Louis. Quick improved to 2-0-2.

Brayden Schenn scored twice for St. Louis and Ville Husso stopped 29 shots in his first NHL start.

Los Angeles took the lead on a pair of goals just 23 seconds apart in the first period. With Torey Krug in the penalty box for hooking, Iafallo swatted a loose puck in the crease with 1:47 remaining in the opening period to tie it at 1.

Gundstrom put a move on Vince Dunn and faked Justin Faulk to his knees before beating Husso for his first goal of the season.

The Kings expanded the lead 6:25 into the second period when Dustin Brown picked off a pass from Dunn and setup Vilardi for his third goal of the season.

Just 1:57 later, Kopitar deflected a shot from Adrian Kempe past Husso to expand Los Angeles’ lead to 4-1.

St. Louis went on the power play when Andersson was penalized for hooking with 4:52 remaining in the second. However, Kopitar setup Andersson streaking out of the box to make it 5-1.

Schenn put the Blues on the board on a cross-ice feed from Jordan Kyrou 14:26 into the first period. He added his fourth goal of the season 6:01 into the third period.

Ryan O’Reilly followed Schenn’s second tally with his first goal of the season 48 seconds later to cut the Kings lead to 5-3.

Doughty added an empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining.

QUICK STAYING POWER

Quick appeared in his 648th career game to move past his goaltending coach, Bill Ranford, into a three-way tie for 39th on the NHL's career list.

SHOTS OF REALITY

St. Louis is 3-0-0 when outshooting its opponent but is 0-2-1 when being outshot. The Blues have been outscored 15-2 in the three defeats.

LEAVE IT TO THE CAPTAIN

Kopitar's three-point night gives him a point in four straight games. He has one goal and seven assists in that timeframe.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Minnesota Tuesday night.

Blues: Open a four-game road trip at Vegas Tuesday night.

