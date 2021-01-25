Alexa
American midfielder Brenden Aaronson debuts for Salzburg

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/25 10:58
American midfielder Brenden Aaronson debuts for Salzburg

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson made his debut for Red Bull Salzburg, entering in the 62nd minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss at Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union announced Oct. 16 that Aaronson was joining Salzburg during the January transfer window. Salzburg is coached by former New York Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch.

Aaronson grew up in New Jersey and made his U.S. national team debut against Costa Rica in February. He had a goal and and an assist last month during an exhibition against El Salvador.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-25 12:23 GMT+08:00

