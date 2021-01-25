Taiwan key to addressing medical research with Western bias

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus at a night market in Taipei. People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus at a night market in Taipei. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan can help remedy defects in medical research for Western countries that spring from ethnic discrepancies, said an expert from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.

David C. Chang (張智威), an associate professor at MGH, pointed out that medical narratives over the past two centuries have been dominated by European countries and the U.S. The studies have failed to factor in ethnic differences, particularly for Asians, he said in a speech delivered at the CommonWealth Economic Forum in Taipei last week.

Taking breast cancer as an example, Chang said a U.S. guideline in 2016 recommended screening for women aged 50 and older, as most American patients are not diagnosed with the disease until in their 60s. Taiwan, however, advises an annual examination for women from 40, as one of his co-published studies in 2018 from the journal JAMA Surgery suggests that Asian women are more likely to have a breast cancer diagnosis between the age of 45 and 50.

Other examples of when clinical differences have ethnic differences include fatality rates for seniors from falls, immunity reactions, and post-surgery deep vein thrombosis, Chang noted.

Taiwan, which boasts democratic institutions and reputable credentials, can be a reliable source of research, Chang believes. The country’s advanced medical systems, coupled with its IT prowess and ethnic diversity, also make it well-positioned to develop into a hub for Asia-focused medical research, he argued.

Chang is advocating for a pivot to Asian countries for precision medicine, starting with the establishment of a research center in Taiwan. The project will enlist his fellow colleagues from the Harvard Medical School and expertise from National Taiwan University Hospital.