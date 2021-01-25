Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chiefs open as field goal Super Bowl favorites

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 11:23
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Donovan Smith after winning the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sund...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the championship trophy after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green B...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Donovan Smith after winning the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sund...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the championship trophy after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green B...

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oddsmakers like Kansas City to win a second straight Super Bowl, making the Chiefs a field goal or better favorite to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Westgate Superbook and the Station Casinos chain opened the game with the Chiefs favored by 3 1-2 points, with an over/under total of 57 1-2 points. The William Hill chain and Circa Sports opened the Chiefs a 3-point favorite, with a total of 57 points.

With sports betting expanding across the nation, wagering on the game is expected to set records. Much of the money bet is on so-called props, where bettors can wager on hundreds of different things happening in the game, beginning with the opening coin flip.

Updated : 2021-01-25 12:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week