Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American defender McKenzie debuts for Belgium's Genk

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/25 10:36
American defender McKenzie debuts for Belgium's Genk

American central defender Mark McKenzie made his debut for Belgium’s Genk on Sunday in a 3-2 loss at first-place Club Brugge in Belgium's first division.

McKenzie transferred on Jan. 7 from Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. Genk is second to Club Brugge after 23 league matches.

The 21-year-old made his Union debut in 2018 and his U.S. national team debut last Feb. 1 against Panama. He has two appearances for the national team.

Born in New York City, McKenzie moved at age 5 to Bear, Delaware. He spent one season at Wake Forest, then signed with Philadelphia in January 2018.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-25 12:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week