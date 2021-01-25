Alexa
McCoy scores 14 to lift Boston U past Lafayette 64-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 10:30
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Javante McCoy posted 14 points as Boston University narrowly defeated Lafayette 64-61 on Sunday night.

Walter Whyte had 13 points and eight rebounds for Boston University (3-5, 3-5 Patriot League). Sukhmail Mathon added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jack Hemphill had seven rebounds.

E.J. Stephens had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Leopards (5-3, 5-3). Justin Jaworski added 14 points. Tyrone Perry had 13 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Hastings tied a career high with five blocks.

Updated : 2021-01-25 12:21 GMT+08:00

