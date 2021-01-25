Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Harris' buzzer beater lifts American over Loyola (MD) in 3OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 10:45
Harris' buzzer beater lifts American over Loyola (MD) in 3OT

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jamir Harris scored a career-high 33 points and his 3-pointer at the buzzer sent American past Loyola (MD) 81-79 in triple overtime on Sunday night.

Josh Alexander had 13 points for American (2-2, 2-2 Patriot League). Johnny O’Neil added 12 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 10 points.

Jaylin Andrews had 22 points and six rebounds for the Greyhounds (0-4, 0-4). Santi Aldama added 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Golden Dike had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-25 12:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week