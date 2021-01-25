Alexa
No. 20 Gonzaga women throttle Portland 79-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 10:12
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kayleigh Truong scored 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting and Jenn Wirth scored 14 and No. 20-ranked Gonzaga beat Portland 79-61 on Sunday night for its 12th-straight win.

Gonzaga's Jill Townsend scored 11 and 10-different Bulldogs players entered the scoring column. Gonzaga (12-2, 7-0 West Coast Conference) shot 58% (29 for 50) and broke the game open with a 24-8 second quarter charge. The Bulldogs made 8 of 10 in the decisive quarter.

Haylee Andrews scored 25 points for Portland (7-5, 4-2 West Coast Conference), Alex Fowler 13 and McKelle Meek 10.

Gonzaga’s originally schedule home contest against BYU on Saturday, Jan. 23 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the BYU program.

The Zags worked with the WCC and Portland to re-schedule the originally scheduled Feb. 6 matchup against Portland for Sunday, Jan. 24.

Gonzaga is scheduled to face Pacific on the road on Thursday. Portland travels to play Saint Mary's also on Thursday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Updated : 2021-01-25 12:21 GMT+08:00

