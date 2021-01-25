DHL Express Asia Pacific wins industry award for the fifth time at Payload Asia Awards 2020

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 January 2021 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has been awarded the Global Express Provider of the Year at the 7th Payload Asia Awards. This is the fifth time that DHL Express has won the award, which recognizes excellence among air cargo companies and the positive impact it has made on the logistics industry.









DHL Express recognized as Global Express Provider of the Year for the fifth time at Payload Asia Awards 2020.





"The award speaks volumes about the trust and quality that DHL Express has built with our customers over the decades. Despite the challenging period, we are proud to have been able to help keep our customers' businesses running, and to play an important role in the delivery of vaccines throughout the globe," said Ken Lee, CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific. "We have bolstered our network and infrastructure in the region to support our customers' growing business needs in global trade and the ever-growing demands from e-commerce. DHL Express' global e-commerce volume grew by more than 40 percent in Q4 2020, and our ongoing investments will continue to enhance our extensive operational network and underscore our commitment to providing high quality service to customers."





In November, DHL Express announced that it is investing circa EUR 690 million between 2020 and 2022 to build or expand its facilities in key growth markets of Australia, Japan, Hong Kong S.A.R. and South Korea. Equally, it intends to spend close to EUR 60 million to bolster its Asia Pacific air network such as introducing direct, new (e.g. Vientiane, Yangon), and frequent flight routes (e.g. within Oceania). The expanded infrastructure and new flight routes across Asia Pacific will help the company tackle the unprecedented growth in shipment volume and address the ever-growing demand for time-definite express deliveries.





Last week, DHL Express also announced that it has placed an order for eight additional new Boeing 777 freighters. The investment marks a further step in DHL Express' expansion of its intercontinental air network to meet customer demand in fast growing international express shipping markets. First deliveries of the new aircraft are scheduled for 2022.





Now in its seventh year, the Payload Asia Awards recognizes the best companies in the air cargo market, notably, putting the spotlight on services that benefit the rising e-commerce market. This year's awards comprises 15 categories judged by an esteemed panel of judges, and winners are selected based on a set of criteria evaluating the strength of customer service, business growth, operational performance, development strategy as well as customer and product innovation.





