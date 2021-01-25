Alexa
Krikke carries Valparaiso past Illinois State 70-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 09:26
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Ben Krikke scored a career-high 25 points plus 15 rebounds as Valparaiso rallied past Illinois State 70-66 on Sunday.

Krikke and Daniel Sackey scored back-to-back layups around an Illinois State miss, pushing Valparaiso into the lead for good, 67-64 with 1:17 to play. The Crusaders outscored the Redbirds 7-2 in the final 99 seconds.

Sackey had 16 points and eight assists for Valparaiso (5-9, 2-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Eron Gordon and Donovan Clay scored nine points apiece.

DJ Horne had 20 points and five steals for the Redbirds (5-10, 2-7). Antonio Reeves added 18 points. Howard Fleming Jr. scored nine.

Illinois Sate's second-leading scorer, Josiah Strong (12 ppg) scored two on 1 of 7 shooting.

Valparaiso defeated Illinois State 69-60 on Saturday.

