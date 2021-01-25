Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

China bans journalists from reporting on ‘we media’

Move further harms freedom of speech for media workers

  405
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/25 10:27
China flag (Getty Images)

China flag (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China has embarked on a massive crackdown against journalists who use self-media to spread information, amid tightened media censorship.

The measure is part of the annual renewal of press credentials for media workers, said the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) in a directive published on Jan. 19. Individuals working at newspapers, broadcasting companies, TV stations, news websites, and news production studios are subject to the campaign, which takes place from Jan. 20 through March 19.

Self media is publishing on independently operated social media accounts — using platforms such as WeChat, Weibo — and the campaign involves looking for violations such as publishing work-related information on such media accounts. Spreading disinformation or fake news, creating news for personal gain, and moonlighting for jobs associated with journalism are also outlawed, according to the notice.

In a Monday (Jan. 25) article, Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao suggests that changes to how people access information have propelled Chinese journalists to resort to "we-media" — referring to online news sources operated by individuals or collectives, often amateurs. The trend also reflects the need to find an outlet to publish news and express views amid ever stricter control of news content from the authorities.

Beijing has launched similar initiatives to muzzle the freedom of speech online. In October 2020, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it would clamp down on internet browsers in a “rectification effort” to address what it called social concerns stemming from information published online, wrote Reuters.

freedom of speech
media
press
we-media
self-media
Weibo
WeChat
China
Beijing
censorship

RELATED ARTICLES

US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan
US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan
2021/01/24 10:55
China authorizes coast guard to fire on foreign vessels if needed
China authorizes coast guard to fire on foreign vessels if needed
2021/01/23 11:54
New China swine fever strains point to unlicensed vaccines
New China swine fever strains point to unlicensed vaccines
2021/01/22 13:30
Krach says he won't bend to 'China bully' amid sanctions over Taiwan trip
Krach says he won't bend to 'China bully' amid sanctions over Taiwan trip
2021/01/22 12:55
Taiwanese journalist named acting CEO of US Agency for Global Media
Taiwanese journalist named acting CEO of US Agency for Global Media
2021/01/22 12:27

Updated : 2021-01-25 12:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
COVID-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week