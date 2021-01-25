Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan

5,000 told to enter isolation after 2 new COVID-19 cases tied to Taoyuan General Hospital

  663
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/25 10:15
People waiting in line to be tested for coronavirus in front of Taoyuan General Hospital. 

People waiting in line to be tested for coronavirus in front of Taoyuan General Hospital.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following two new coronavirus cases associated with a hospital cluster in northern Taiwan on Sunday (Jan. 24), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced that more than 5,000 more people must enter home isolation to prevent the further spread of the disease.

On Sunday, the CECC announced that a man in his 60s (case No. 889) who had received treatment unrelated to the virus at Taoyuan General Hospital from Jan. 8-11 had contracted COVID-19. In addition, a family member who had been caring for him also tested positive for the virus that same day, bringing the total number of cases associated with the hospital cluster infection to 15.

The latest case had visited floor 12A, which up until Sunday CECC officials had considered a relatively low-risk "green zone." However, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that in light of the new infections, the floor's status has been changed to "red zone," as has the entire hospital.

This means that all wards will be treated as high-risk. Chen said all patients discharged from the hospital between Jan. 6-19, along with people living with them and related contacts, will be identified and told to enter 14-day home isolation immediately, followed by seven days of self-health monitoring and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Chen stated that there are three categories of people who visited the hospital between Jan. 6-19 and will be told to enter home isolation:

  1. Discharged patients and people living with them
  2. Caregivers of hospitalized patients and people living with them
  3. People who were exposed to case No. 889 when he sought medical treatment.

It is estimated that more than 5,000 people will fall into one of these three categories. Starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, the health department began notifying all of those who are to enter home isolation.

Members of the public who believe they should enter home isolation but have not received a notification may call 1922 or 0800-001922 for assistance.

hospital cluster
cluster infection
Covid
Covid cases
Covid infections
Wuhan coronavirus infections
Wuhan coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak
coronavirus outbreak

RELATED ARTICLES

China goes on offensive after studies cast doubt on its vaccines
China goes on offensive after studies cast doubt on its vaccines
2021/01/23 17:17
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
2021/01/23 15:15
Why the WHO's COVID inquiry will get us nowhere
Why the WHO's COVID inquiry will get us nowhere
2021/01/23 10:13
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
2021/01/22 18:18
Taiwan bans large gatherings at railway stations over Covid fears
Taiwan bans large gatherings at railway stations over Covid fears
2021/01/22 18:06

Updated : 2021-01-25 10:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week