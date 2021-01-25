Alexa
MATCHDAY: Tottenham plays 2nd-tier Wycombe in FA Cup

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/25 08:18
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffiel...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Tottenham plays at Wycombe for only the second time in its history. Their first meeting was four years ago — also in the fourth round of the FA Cup — when Wycombe was leading 3-2 after 89 minutes and came close to causing a shock. But goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min rescued the north London club, which was then managed by Mauricio Pochettino. Since that game, Wycombe has risen from the fourth to the second tier for the first time, while Tottenham is now managed by Jose Mourinho. Tottenham is already through to one final this season — of the League Cup — and it has not won the FA Cup since 1991.

SPAIN

Athletic Bilbao tries to keep its good momentum when it hosts Getafe in a match between clubs trying to move into the top half of the league standings. Athletic defeated Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final a week ago and advanced to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. It also defeated Real Madrid to make it to the Spanish Super Cup final. Athletic lost its last league match, though, against Barcelona at home. It sits in 13th place, just behind Getafe, which has won two in a row following a four-game winless streak.

