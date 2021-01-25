Alexa
Williams scores 28 to lift Wyoming past Nevada 93-88

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 08:11
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Marcus Williams scored 13 of his 28 points in the last 3-1/2 minutes as Wyoming held off Nevada 93-88 on Sunday.

Williams broke a 75-75 tie with a jumper in the paint and converted the three-point play. He made 3 of 4 free throws for an 81-79 lead, and closed the game making another 3 of 4 at the line in the last 31 seconds.

Graham Ike had 18 points for Wyoming (10-5, 4-4 Mountain West Conference). Xavier DuSell added 13 points. Kwane Marble II had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The teams combined for 114 points in the second half, each setting season records. Wyoming with 59 and Nevada 55.

Grant Sherfield had 26 points for the Wolf Pack (10-7, 5-5). Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 16 points. Warren Washington had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Wyoming defeated Nevada 71-64 on Friday and claimed its first series sweep of the season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-25 09:18 GMT+08:00

