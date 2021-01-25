Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 07:53
Reilly, Simmonds lift Maple Leafs over Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Morgan Reilly had three assists, Wayne Simmonds scored his first goal with Toronto and the Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 Sunday.

Jake Muzzin got his first goal of the season and Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner added two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 31 shots for his second win in two starts this season.

Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm countered for the Flames, who were coming off a five-day break. Jacob Markstrom turned away 29 shots.

Down 3-2, Calgary pulled Markstrom for an extra attacker with 1:49 remaining. The Flames also called a timeout with 37 seconds to play but couldn’t produce the equalizer.

Lindholm pulled the Flames within a goal on the power play at 6:33 of the third period. With Matthew Tkachuk providing a screen in front of Campbell, Lindholm’s wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle beat Toronto’s goalie short side.

Matthews returned to the Maple Leafs’ lineup after sitting out Friday’s 4-2 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers with upper-body soreness.

He was in the slot waiting for a play to develop when the puck deflected off him and Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson for a goal at 2:42 of the third period.

Simmonds, who signed with Toronto as a free agent in October, earned his 500th career NHL point and gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead late in the second period. Simmonds was parked in front of Markstrom when what appeared to be his between-the-legs backhand pass deflected off the inside of his right skate and past Markstrom for a power-play goal 32 seconds before the second-period buzzer.

UP NEXT

The Maple Leafs remain in Calgary for Tuesday’s rematch before heading to Edmonton on their four-game road trip.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-25 09:17 GMT+08:00

