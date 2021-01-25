Alexa
Leonard, Clippers beat Thunder for 7th straight victory

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/25 07:33
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks the ball during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sun...
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) takes a shot against center Serge Ibaka, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Sund...

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks the ball during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sun...

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) takes a shot against center Serge Ibaka, right, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Sund...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Oklahoma City 108-101 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory and second straight over the Thunder.

Serge Ibaka added 17 points. At 13-4, the Clippers are tied with the Lakers for the best record in the NBA. Leonard also had nine rebounds and eight assists. He had 31 points in a 14-point victory over the Thunder on Friday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 23 points against his former team, and George Hill added 22 points. Oklahoma City has lost three in a row and five of six.

RAPTORS 107, PACERS 102

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — OG Anunoby scored a season-high 30 points and made three free throws in the final minute to break a tie and help surging Toronto beat Indiana.

The Raptors have won two straight and five of their last six, including this one without injured All-Stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.

Myles Turner had 25 points and six blocks for Indiana. The Pacers have lost three of four.

Updated : 2021-01-25 09:17 GMT+08:00

