Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Baker carries UNC Asheville past Radford 76-68 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 06:57
Baker carries UNC Asheville past Radford 76-68 in OT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DeVon Baker scored 26 points, UNC Asheville made up a 17-point gap to tie in regulation and defeat Radford 76-68 in overtime on Sunday.

Coty Jude sparked a 19-4 rally by UNC Asheville, hitting two 3-pointers, and a Tajion Jones trey forced OT at 67-67.

Jones scored 12 points with six rebounds for UNC Asheville (9-7, 8-3 Big South Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Trent Stephney added 10 points and Jude 9.

The Bulldogs forced a season-high 23 turnovers.

Quinton Morton-Robertson had 15 points for the Highlanders (10-7, 9-2), whose six-game win streak was broken. Xavier Lipscomb added 14 points and nine rebounds. Chyree Walker also had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Asheville is now just a game behind Radford for second place in the Big South and the teams meet again Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-25 09:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week