Flowers leads High Point past Presbyterian 81-57

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 06:53
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Ahmil Flowers had a season-high 20 points as High Point easily beat Presbyterian 81-57 on Sunday.

John-Michael Wright had 19 points and eight assists for High Point (4-8, 2-5 Big South Conference). Lydell Elmore added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Panthers forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

High Point scored 46 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Winston Hill had 16 points for the Blue Hose (3-8, 1-6), who have now lost five straight games. Trevon Reddish added 14 points. Owen McCormack had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-25 07:47 GMT+08:00

