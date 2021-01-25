Sheppard scores 16 to lead Rhode Island over Fordham 52-42

Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 06:47
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jeremy Sheppard posted 16 points and nine rebounds as Rhode Island topped Fordham 52-42 on Sunday.

Ishmael Leggett had 12 points and seven rebounds for Rhode Island (8-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Makhel Mitchell added nine rebounds and four blocks.

Jalen Cobb had 11 points and six rebounds for Fordham (1-7, 1-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Joel Soriano added seven rebounds.

