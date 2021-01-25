Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

American Ryan Crouser breaks world indoor shot put record

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 05:57
FILE—In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Ryan Crouser puts the shot during the Blue Oval Showcase in Des Moines, Iowa. Crouser is one of the athletes w...

FILE—In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Ryan Crouser puts the shot during the Blue Oval Showcase in Des Moines, Iowa. Crouser is one of the athletes w...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the world indoor shot put record at an American Track League meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Sunday.

Crouser tossed the shot put 22.82 meters (74 feet, 10½ inches) on his first attempt to break the mark of 22.66 (74-4¼) set by Randy Barnes on Jan. 20, 1989. Crouser's record is pending ratification.

The 28-year-old Crouser’s heave went so far that it nearly landed out of the area designed for the competition. He also had another toss that went 22.70 meters (74-5¾).

“It’s a pretty good start to 2021,” Crouser said on ESPN. “I feel like there is more there.”

The American Track League is staging a four-week indoor series at the University of Arkansas over consecutive Sundays. It’s a chance for athletes to see how they stack up in a time when COVID-19 has made finding meets extremely difficult.

Crouser, who trains at Arkansas, will have a chance to break his own record next Sunday.

“First meet, first throw ... usually it’s a rocky start. The consistency is pretty good,” Crouser said on the network broadcast. “For me, it’s a continuation to develop my throw. These are usually things I’d see in June or July.”

Crouser is hoping to defend his Olympic title at the delayed Tokyo Games that are set to begin in July. He also earned the silver medal at the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Heading into the meet, Crouser said he was “in good shape to throw far.” His previous best was 22.58 meters (74-1) at a competition in Manhattan, Kansas, on Dec. 5.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-25 07:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan
US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan