Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Coburn scores 26 to lead Hofstra past Towson 74-69

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 06:17
Coburn scores 26 to lead Hofstra past Towson 74-69

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn scored 26 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and Hofstra held off Towson 74-69 on Sunday.

Coburn scored 21 before halftime, but his two free throws with 4.2 seconds left sealed the win. He shot 7 of 9 from distance and added three blocks.

Jalen Ray had 16 points and seven assists for Hofstra (9-6, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Kvonn Cramer added 11 points. Isaac Kante had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hofstra posted a season-high 20 assists.

Zane Martin had 17 points and seven assists for the Tigers (3-7, 2-3). Nicolas Timberlake added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Hofstra defeated Towson 71-58 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-25 07:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan
US State Department highlights threat of Chinese military towards Taiwan