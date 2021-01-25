Alexa
Clayton scores 22 to carry Coppin St. over Norfolk St. 81-77

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 05:30
BALTIMORE (AP) — DeJuan Clayton made three of four free throws in the last 11 seconds to score 22 points as Coppin State held off Norfolk State 81-77 on Sunday, completing a weekend sweep into first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Yuat Alok had 18 points for Coppin State (6-9, 5-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Anthony Tarke added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Koby Thomas had 12 points and seven rebounds. Nendah Tarke scored 10.

Coppin State jumped ahead by 13, scoring a season-best 50 points by halftime, only to have Norfolk State take its only lead, 60-59, 11-minutes into the second half. Clayton put the Eagles back on top, 62-60, converting a three-point play.

Devante Carter had 15 points for the Spartans (8-6, 3-3). Daryl Anderson and Kyonze Chavis added 11 points each.

Coppin State defeated Norfolk State 81-71 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

