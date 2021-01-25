Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Allen scores 25 to carry Delaware over UNC Wilmington 67-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 05:08
Allen scores 25 to carry Delaware over UNC Wilmington 67-62

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Allen scored a season-high 25 points as Delaware edged past UNC Wilmington 67-62 on Sunday.

Dylan Painter had 15 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Delaware (5-7, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Leading 37-36 at the half, Delaware held UNC Wilmington to a season-low 26 second-half points on 8 of 26 shooting (31%).

Ty Gadsden had 14 points for the Seahawks (7-6, 1-3). Joe Pridgen added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jaylen Sims had 12 points and six rebounds.

UNC Wilmington defeated Delaware 77-70 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-25 06:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring