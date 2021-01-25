Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Morse with 30, James Madison topples Northeastern 79-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 04:27
Morse with 30, James Madison topples Northeastern 79-72

BOSTON (AP) — Vado Morse scored a career-high 30 points to keep pace with Tyson Walker and carry James Madison to a 79-72 win over Northeastern on Sunday.

Walker led the Huskies with 30 points, also a season high, in the mano-a-mano duel.

Matt Lewis had 16 points for James Madison (7-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Justin Amadi added 11 points and Julien Wooden 10. Terell Strickland had 5 points and a career-best 11 rebounds.

The Huskies’ Walker added five steals in the losing effort for the hosts, whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Shaquille Walters had 16 points for the Huskies (8-6, 7-1). Jahmyl Telfort added 10 points and six rebounds.

Northeastern defeated James Madison 72-63 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-25 06:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring