Suter scores first 3 NHL goals as Blackhawks beat Red Wings

By JAY COHEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/25 03:59
Chicago Blackhawks center Pius Suter, right, scores his second goal against Detroit Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier during the first period of an NH...

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, right, scores against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen, left, during the second period of an NHL h...

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, top left, celebrates with right wing Anthony Mantha after scoring a goal as Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevi...

Chicago Blackhawks center Pius Suter (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring his first goal against the Detroit Red Wings Chicago Blackhawks duri...

CHICAGO (AP) — Pius Suter scored his first three NHL goals, Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Sunday for their second straight win.

Connor Murphy and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Chicago swept its two-game set with Detroit after beginning the season with four straight losses in Florida. Phillipp Kurashev also scored, and Patrick Kane had two assists.

Lankinen was solid once again after he made 30 stops while earning his first career win in Friday night's 4-1 victory against the Red Wings. He was tested on a Dylan Larkin drive early in the second period, but he got over to make the stop at the right post.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves. The Red Wings lost for the third time in their past four games.

Chicago got off to a fast start behind the 24-year-old Suter, a Swiss forward who agreed to a one-year contract in July. He sent a rebound into a wide-open net 4:42 into the first period, and then added a power-play goal off a nice pass by Janmark.

Chicago went 1 for 2 with the man advantage to move to 8 for 19 on the year. It has scored at least one power-play goal in its first six games for the first time since it opened the 1990-91 season with an 11-game run.

Detroit got one back when Bertuzzi redirected a Larkin shot past Lankinen during a 5-on-3 power play 41 seconds into the second. But Murphy responded for Chicago, making it 3-1 when he sent a wrist shot through traffic with 2:42 left in the period.

After Bertuzzi's power-play goal trimmed Chicago's lead to 4-2 in the third, Suter sent a wide-open shot from the left circle under Bernier’s glove with 7:32 left.

WHAT'S NEXT

Red Wings: Visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Visit Nashville for two straight games against the Predators beginning on Tuesday night.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-25 06:15 GMT+08:00

