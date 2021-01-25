Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

De Jong leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/25 01:52
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at th...
Barcelona's Riqui Puig, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelo...
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, right, is challenged by Elche's Ivan Marcone during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the M...
Barcelona's Riqui Puig, center right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcel...
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Manuel Martinez ...
Elche's goalkeeper Edgar Badia fails to save a shot by Barcelona's Riqui Puig, not seen, who scored his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga ...
Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes a save during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Manuel Martinez V...
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann jumps over Elche's goalkeeper Edgar Badia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Man...

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at th...

Barcelona's Riqui Puig, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelo...

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, right, is challenged by Elche's Ivan Marcone during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the M...

Barcelona's Riqui Puig, center right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcel...

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong scores his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Manuel Martinez ...

Elche's goalkeeper Edgar Badia fails to save a shot by Barcelona's Riqui Puig, not seen, who scored his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga ...

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen makes a save during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Manuel Martinez V...

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann jumps over Elche's goalkeeper Edgar Badia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Barcelona at the Man...

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona picked up its second win in a row without the suspended Lionel Messi, defeating Elche 2-0 to regain third place in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Frenkie de Jong scored in the 39th minute and set up Riqui Puig’s 89th-minute goal to give Barcelona its fourth league win in a row as Messi served the second of his two-game suspension for hitting an opponent.

The Catalan club moved a point in front of Sevilla, which on Saturday beat Cádiz 3-0. Barcelona was three points behind second-place Real Madrid — which won 4-1 at Alavés on Saturday — and seven points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which has two games in hand ahead of its home match against Valencia later Sunday.

It was the first time Barcelona won four consecutive league matches this season, with all four victories coming in away matches. It hasn't lost in nine straight league games.

De Jong scored into the open net after the Elche defense failed to fully clear a cross from Martin Braithwaite to Antoine Griezmann inside the area. The Dutch midfielder made a well-placed cross for Puig’s late header for his first-ever Spanish league goal.

Marc-André Ter Stegen made a crucial foot-save to keep Barcelona ahead in the 56th after Elche forward Emiliano Rigoni entered the area in a one-on-one situation. The breakaway for the hosts was prompted after a blunder by Barcelona defender Óscar Mingueza, who gave the ball away near midfield.

Barcelona was coming off a 2-0 win over third-division club Cornellà in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, when Messi served the first match of his suspension for hitting an opponent in the team’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Jan. 17.

The Argentina playmaker will be allowed to return to action in Barcelona’s visit to Rayo Vallecano in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Elche, winless in its last 13 league games, was second-to-last in the 20-team standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Updated : 2021-01-25 03:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster