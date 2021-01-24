Alexa
  1. Home

Estonia to get first female prime minister

By  Deutsche Welle
2021/01/24 17:28
Kaja Kallas is set to take the reins as Estonia's first PM

Kaja Kallas is set to take the reins as Estonia's first PM

Estonia is set to get a new government and its first female prime minister after the country's two biggest political parties reached a deal to form a new ruling coalition on Sunday.

The move came after the previous government resigned over a corruption scandal on January 13.

Kaja Kallas, who heads the economically liberal Reform Party, will take on the role of prime minister after reaching a coalition agreement with the left-leaning Center Party.

In a joint statement, the parties said they "will form a government that will continue to effectively resolve the COVID-19 crisis, keep Estonia forward-looking and develop all areas and regions of our country.''

Under the agreement, the parties put forward a gender-equitable Cabinet, splitting the government's 14 minister posts equally between each party.

"The idea behind the composition of my government was to strike a balance between men and women and between experience and novelty," Kallas told reporters, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

The coalition deal still needs to be approved by lawmakers in parliament and presented to Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The country's new coalition government expects to start work on Tuesday, reported ERR.

Who is Kaja Kallas?

The 43-year-old is a lawyer and served as a lawmaker in the European Parliament from 2014 to 2018. In her time as an MEP, Kallas focused on energy and digital policies.

Her father, Siim Kallas, is one of the co-creators of Estonia's Reform Party. He previously served as the country's prime minister who went on to serve in two European Union commissioner posts.

Kaja Kallas took the reins of the Reform Party in 2018 as the first woman to chair the party.

Her party emerged the victor during Estonia's 2019 general election, but was blocked from forming a government after a three-party alliance formed between the Center Party, the far-right EKRE and the conservative Fatherland party.

Why did the previous government resign?

Former Prime Minister Juri Ratas stepped down in mid-January amid corruption allegations against a key official at his Center Party.

The official was suspected of accepting a private donation for the party in exchange for a political favor on a real estate project in the capital Tallinn, the Associated Press reported.

Estonia, a small Baltic nation with a population of 1.3 million, is set to hold another general election in March 2023.

rs/mm (AP, dpa)

Updated : 2021-01-25 03:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster