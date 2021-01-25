Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

85-year-old fan's streak of Packers playoff games will go on

By  Associated Press
2021/01/25 00:43
Fans take their socially distanced seats before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, Saturday, ...
Fans toss bean bags outside of Lambeau Field before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, Saturd...
Fans take their socially distanced seats in Lambeau Field before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Pa...

Fans take their socially distanced seats before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, Saturday, ...

Fans toss bean bags outside of Lambeau Field before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, Saturd...

Fans take their socially distanced seats in Lambeau Field before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Pa...

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An 85-year-old Green Bay Packers fan who has never missed a playoff game at Lambeau Field thought her streak was coming to an end this week until two charitable brothers heard her story.

Fritzie Neitzel, of Green Bay, went to her first Packers game with her father in October 1945, when she was 10.

“When I was born they didn’t put red blood in me. I got green in one side and gold in the other,” Neitzel said.

As longtime season ticket holders, her family tried buying seats for the NFC championship game once they went on sale Wednesday. They were unsuccessful. That's when Neitzel heard about the Spirit of Wisconsin Booster Club led by Steve Ewing, of Milwaukee, and Neal Ewing, of Green Bay.

Organized in 2015, the Spirit of Wisconsin Booster Club has been asking people to send the Ewings their most compelling stories and explain why they’re deserving of the opportunity to attend playoff games. Neitzel was this week's recipient of two tickets to Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Packers said all tickets on cellphones are nontransferable, with no exceptions. So Steve Ewing drove from Milwaukee to Green Bay on Saturday to hand off the phone with the tickets.

“Still a total mess, to tell you the truth. It’s just, I keep pinching myself. I’m thinking, am I dreaming or is this real?” Neitzel told WITI-TV.

Said Neal Ewing: “There’s no comparison to the reward of the joy because it’s bigger than money. It’s bigger than any of the other things people chase around."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-25 01:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster