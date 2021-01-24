Alexa
Friedrich wraps up 4-man bobsled season championship

2021/01/24 23:07
KONIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich clinched the four-man bobsled World Cup season championship Sunday, his third consecutive title in that event.

Friedrich won Sunday’s four-man event in 1 minute, 37.45 seconds. He prevailed by 0.39 seconds over the Austrian sled piloted by Benjamin Maier. Germany’s Johannes Lochner drove to third, 0.52 seconds behind Friedrich’s time.

Friedrich has won all three four-man races this season and when adding in his two-man results has 13 golds and one silver in 14 World Cup events in the 2020-21 campaign.

In the women’s race Sunday, Germany took gold and silver. Kim Kalicki drove to the win with Ann-Christin Strack pushing, and the team of Stephanie Schneider and Tamara Seer finished second. Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman were third for the U.S.

There is one World Cup weekend remaining on the schedule, and it starts Friday in Igls, Austria.

From there, the bobsled and skeleton tours go to Altenberg, Germany, for the world championships over the first two weeks of February.

