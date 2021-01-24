All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 17 1-0-0 2-0-2 3-0-2 Boston 5 3 1 1 7 15 10 2-0-0 1-1-1 3-1-1 Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 20 22 3-1-0 0-1-1 3-2-1 N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Pittsburgh 5 3 2 0 6 18 21 3-0-0 0-2-0 3-2-0 New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11 1-0-1 1-1-0 2-1-1 N.Y. Rangers 4 1 2 1 3 11 12 1-2-0 0-0-1 1-2-1 Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 14 16 0-2-0 1-1-1 1-3-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Columbus 6 2 2 2 6 15 18 1-0-1 1-2-1 2-2-2 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 0-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 10 14 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 Detroit 5 2 3 0 4 10 14 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-3-0 Chicago 5 1 3 1 3 13 21 1-0-0 0-3-1 1-3-1 Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 7 0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 18 12 4-0-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 15 10 1-0-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 St. Louis 5 3 1 1 7 14 17 2-0-1 1-1-0 3-1-1 Colorado 5 3 2 0 6 17 12 1-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Arizona 5 2 2 1 5 17 18 2-0-1 0-2-0 2-2-1 Los Angeles 5 1 2 2 4 14 17 1-1-2 0-1-0 1-2-2 Anaheim 5 1 2 2 4 8 13 1-1-1 0-1-1 1-2-2 San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 14 18 0-0-0 2-3-0 2-3-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18 0-0-0 4-0-2 4-0-2 Winnipeg 5 4 1 0 8 19 13 2-0-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 17 3-1-0 1-1-0 4-2-0 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 2-0-0 0-0-1 2-0-1 Edmonton 6 2 4 0 4 15 20 1-3-0 1-1-0 2-4-0 Vancouver 7 2 5 0 4 20 33 1-2-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 Ottawa 5 1 3 1 3 14 20 1-2-1 0-1-0 1-3-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Montreal 5, Vancouver 2

Boston 6, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2

Winnipeg 6, Ottawa 3

Florida at Carolina, ppd

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.