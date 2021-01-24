Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 5 4 5 9 3 2 2 0 0 13 30.8
Mark Stone Vegas 5 2 6 8 6 2 0 0 2 11 18.2
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 5 3 5 8 0 0 0 0 1 18 16.7
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 6 3 5 8 2 0 0 0 0 14 21.4
Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 4 4 8 0 6 0 0 1 10 40.0
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 6 5 3 8 6 2 1 1 0 20 25.0
Bo Horvat Vancouver 7 5 3 8 -5 2 3 0 0 20 25.0
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 5 0 7 7 -1 2 0 0 0 12 0.0
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 6 1 6 7 1 6 0 0 0 6 16.7
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 5 2 5 7 0 6 0 0 0 15 13.3
Jeff Petry Montreal 6 2 5 7 9 0 1 0 0 15 13.3
William Nylander Toronto 6 2 5 7 -2 2 1 0 0 9 22.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 2 5 7 2 0 2 0 0 20 10.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 6 2 5 7 3 0 1 1 1 17 11.8
Brad Marchand Boston 5 3 4 7 1 2 2 0 0 14 21.4
John Tavares Toronto 6 4 3 7 1 2 4 0 1 22 18.2
Connor McDavid Edmonton 6 4 3 7 -1 6 1 0 1 28 14.3
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 6 5 2 7 3 0 2 0 1 12 41.7
Taylor Hall Buffalo 5 1 5 6 -1 0 1 0 0 12 8.3
Nicholas Suzuki Montreal 6 2 4 6 1 8 1 0 0 16 12.5

Updated : 2021-01-25 00:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 1 domestic, 2 imported COVID cases
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster
Two more domestic COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan's Taoyuan hospital cluster