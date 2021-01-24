ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|43
|29
|Wichita
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|22
|Tulsa
|15
|6
|7
|1
|1
|14
|32
|42
|Utah
|13
|6
|3
|3
|1
|16
|41
|41
|Kansas City
|13
|4
|7
|1
|1
|10
|34
|44
|Rapid City
|15
|5
|10
|0
|0
|10
|41
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Allen 2, Kansas City 1
Indy 4, Tulsa 2
Rapid City 5, Utah 4
Florida at Jacksonville, ppd
Greenville at Orlando, ppd
South Carolina at Wheeling, ppd
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.