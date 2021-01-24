Alexa
ECHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 23:06
All Times EST

ECHL South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 12 9 3 0 0 18 43 29
Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22
Tulsa 15 6 7 1 1 14 32 42
Utah 13 6 3 3 1 16 41 41
Kansas City 13 4 7 1 1 10 34 44
Rapid City 15 5 10 0 0 10 41 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Allen 2, Kansas City 1

Indy 4, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 5, Utah 4

Florida at Jacksonville, ppd

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

South Carolina at Wheeling, ppd

Sunday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-25 00:15 GMT+08:00

