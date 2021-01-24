Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2021/01/24 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, January 24, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;89;78;A shower;88;78;SSW;8;78%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;75;62;Mostly sunny, nice;75;63;NW;6;66%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;50;32;Mostly cloudy;52;33;NE;4;57%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy with some sun;64;54;An afternoon shower;63;56;WSW;9;69%;77%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;42;30;Spotty showers;42;37;W;8;78%;70%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;34;19;Colder;22;8;N;5;78%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;25;Plenty of sunshine;46;26;E;6;35%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sun;-5;-15;A bit of snow, cold;6;2;WSW;15;73%;83%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with a t-storm;88;75;Humid with a t-storm;86;75;NE;8;84%;69%;4

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;61;55;Partly sunny;64;52;SW;11;63%;35%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;72;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;67;SW;14;58%;4%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;Mostly sunny;64;40;N;3;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;ESE;7;72%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;82;58;Sunny and nice;85;57;ESE;7;43%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;73;An afternoon shower;92;73;SSW;7;64%;45%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;61;49;Breezy in the a.m.;58;46;E;10;67%;70%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;41;23;A little a.m. snow;37;21;NNW;3;55%;55%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Overcast and mild;59;39;Rain, then snow;44;31;NNW;8;65%;87%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little snow;34;31;Low clouds;35;28;W;5;83%;70%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;67;44;Rather cloudy;68;43;SE;6;69%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;64;ENE;8;52%;79%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;42;32;Mostly cloudy;40;30;NW;12;69%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;36;30;Spotty showers;37;30;W;7;82%;72%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds breaking;53;38;Breezy in the p.m.;48;30;SW;12;70%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Occasional rain;45;33;Inc. clouds;40;29;NW;10;62%;30%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;95;75;Sunshine, very hot;98;78;ENE;8;45%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;83;67;A t-storm around;84;65;S;7;40%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;52;36;Sun and some clouds;54;43;NE;11;66%;11%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;Plenty of sunshine;69;51;NE;5;45%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasingly windy;73;57;Sunny and warmer;82;64;SSE;10;52%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;84;66;A stray shower;83;68;E;3;55%;45%;6

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;88;70;Mainly cloudy;87;69;ENE;3;65%;0%;4

Chicago, United States;Snow;35;27;P.M. snow, breezy;36;30;ENE;16;69%;94%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;92;72;Sun and clouds;88;72;NNE;7;64%;1%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;37;32;Rain and snow shower;34;30;WNW;7;91%;57%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;82;65;Sunny and beautiful;77;66;NNE;8;50%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;57;Mostly sunny;72;43;WSW;11;37%;14%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;90;77;A t-storm around;89;76;E;12;70%;78%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;59;44;Hazy sun;63;44;WNW;5;79%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cloudy and colder;37;25;Cold, an a.m. flurry;35;21;E;5;74%;78%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;73;58;Sunny and beautiful;79;61;NNE;4;57%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;An a.m. thunderstorm;90;75;A t-storm in spots;85;76;WSW;5;78%;57%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing and cold;37;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;32;WSW;11;86%;33%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;39;18;Clouds and sun;48;17;NE;7;28%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable clouds;63;58;Mostly cloudy;64;58;W;14;82%;66%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;75;67;A little a.m. rain;73;65;SSE;7;77%;59%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;60;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;60;NE;8;88%;72%;3

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;82;64;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;SE;7;66%;0%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;36;32;A little snow;35;31;S;12;93%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun;88;73;Nice with some sun;89;73;SSE;5;63%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sun and some clouds;77;60;Partly sunny;73;61;E;8;65%;4%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower in places;83;73;A few showers;81;73;ENE;14;70%;91%;1

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;88;63;Hazy sun;87;63;SSE;5;48%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;63;38;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;NNE;5;54%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;57;50;A touch of rain;56;50;SW;15;71%;82%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;79;76;Cloudy with showers;84;76;ENE;7;78%;84%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;87;72;Nice with sunshine;85;72;N;7;57%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;83;57;A little rain;73;58;ENE;13;70%;78%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and milder;49;20;Plenty of sunshine;48;19;W;4;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;79;47;Hazy sun;80;47;N;5;16%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;38;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;SW;5;51%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;N;12;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;46;37;Cloudy, p.m. rain;43;38;SE;10;89%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;76;Partial sunshine;88;75;NNE;9;59%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;89;75;A t-storm around;90;75;SE;6;64%;66%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;78;67;A shower in the p.m.;82;67;SSE;4;72%;66%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NW;3;77%;91%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;53;40;Spotty showers;54;41;W;6;76%;88%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;87;74;Partly sunny;88;75;SSW;5;74%;30%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;79;70;High clouds;80;70;SSE;8;64%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable cloudiness;58;56;Spotty showers;60;56;WSW;8;85%;85%;3

London, United Kingdom;Midday rain and snow;36;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;33;WSW;7;76%;30%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with sunshine;59;45;A bit of rain;59;42;NW;9;43%;84%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;77;Clouds and sun, nice;88;77;S;7;64%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;52;41;Spotty showers;53;44;WSW;11;79%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;High clouds;88;80;A shower or two;88;81;ENE;12;67%;67%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;84;74;Spotty showers;83;74;NNE;5;83%;87%;6

Manila, Philippines;Humid, p.m. showers;86;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;E;3;71%;48%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;100;81;Very hot;100;71;E;15;32%;83%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;78;48;Nice with sunshine;78;48;SW;5;33%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Periods of sun;79;68;Partly sunny;80;69;SE;11;72%;10%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy with a shower;36;31;A wintry mix;38;36;ESE;8;91%;88%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;Breezy with sunshine;89;75;ENE;15;60%;3%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;83;67;Sunny and nice;86;70;NE;8;62%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;Sunny, not as cold;20;8;WNW;2;68%;9%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;39;37;Cloudy;38;31;SE;10;74%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;70;Decreasing clouds;86;69;N;8;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;Breezy in the p.m.;78;58;NNE;12;60%;34%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;25;Partly sunny;40;30;NNE;6;34%;9%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;59;41;Decreasing clouds;61;44;ESE;6;65%;12%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid with a flurry;-22;-42;Frigid;-27;-35;SE;6;78%;33%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;49;39;Milder with some sun;54;41;NE;6;66%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;27;21;Cloudy;26;16;NW;4;72%;31%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, cold;12;1;Not as cold;19;9;NNE;5;75%;27%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;86;76;Morning showers;85;77;NNE;13;78%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NW;10;70%;65%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;88;74;Sun and clouds;87;73;NE;7;68%;55%;8

Paris, France;Morning snow;36;29;Decreasing clouds;37;25;W;8;67%;10%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;81;61;Breezy in the p.m.;77;59;S;12;49%;3%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, a shower;89;74;Partly sunny;89;74;SSW;5;61%;44%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;NNE;11;79%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;67;Mostly sunny;91;66;SE;5;45%;3%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;35;31;Cloudy;35;27;WNW;5;70%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;51;30;Clouds and sun, mild;52;35;ESE;3;67%;31%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;67;51;Showers around;67;51;WSW;8;61%;83%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;65;53;Mostly sunny;65;52;SSW;5;87%;20%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;77;Mostly cloudy;84;76;ESE;8;67%;69%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;22;A little snow, cold;27;23;E;10;56%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;37;33;Low clouds;36;32;W;10;90%;74%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;High clouds;88;75;Clouds and sun;89;77;NE;7;55%;16%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;68;48;Sunny and nice;72;50;SE;7;11%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain tapering off;54;37;Morning rain;53;32;NNW;10;75%;70%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;38;34;Low clouds;38;30;SSE;8;85%;55%;0

San Francisco, United States;Breezy, p.m. rain;52;43;Breezy;55;42;NW;16;56%;24%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;Clouds and sun;78;64;ENE;10;64%;55%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, a shower;82;74;Partly sunny;81;73;ENE;11;76%;60%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;85;66;Partly sunny;85;66;S;6;65%;7%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;High clouds;78;45;Mostly sunny, nice;78;44;E;5;16%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;90;58;Sunny and nice;88;56;SSW;7;43%;18%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;89;72;Partly sunny;89;71;N;12;69%;1%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;57;54;Spotty showers;58;56;SSW;8;89%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;44;38;A shower in places;45;35;SSE;6;71%;56%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;57;34;Clouds and sun, mild;55;37;ESE;3;55%;13%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;50;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;46;NNE;9;63%;62%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;77;A t-storm around;86;77;NNE;6;76%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thickening clouds;54;39;Breezy in the a.m.;47;34;SSE;10;70%;71%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;81;73;A shower in places;81;74;ENE;8;68%;73%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;33;30;Intermittent snow;32;26;WNW;9;90%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;77;Very warm;91;78;NNE;12;48%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;68;60;Partly sunny, warmer;74;62;E;6;60%;6%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;37;32;A snow shower;37;27;SSE;10;92%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cold;39;22;High clouds, chilly;36;23;E;4;81%;3%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Brilliant sunshine;44;27;Partly sunny, mild;47;28;NE;5;36%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;45;32;Partly sunny;52;33;SW;6;19%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;68;45;Mostly sunny;69;46;E;4;58%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Occasional rain;57;48;Rain;56;45;SSW;8;63%;94%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;43;38;Sunny and milder;53;38;E;7;70%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;30;26;Partly sunny;34;29;NNE;5;71%;30%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;68;54;High clouds;68;57;SW;4;54%;7%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;64;49;Mostly cloudy;66;53;WSW;11;62%;81%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Inc. clouds;14;-7;Colder;0;-19;WNW;6;74%;62%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and snow;40;32;Rain and drizzle;40;30;E;4;73%;79%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;41;27;Becoming cloudy;37;27;NW;9;56%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy and very warm;90;68;Remaining very warm;87;69;NE;3;52%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;35;31;Cloudy, p.m. snow;33;30;ENE;6;87%;91%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;36;29;A bit of snow;34;31;NW;8;92%;87%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;66;61;Increasingly windy;72;63;N;20;63%;9%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sunshine;91;67;Mostly cloudy;91;69;W;4;44%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, cold;18;13;Partly sunny, cold;26;16;NNE;2;38%;0%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-24 21:10 GMT+08:00

