Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Tribute to Japan’s Kamifurano flower fields blooming in Taipei

Beitou District’s Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park to be ready Tuesday

  335
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/24 21:31
A scene from last year's flower show (Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photo)

A scene from last year's flower show (Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A landscaped meadow in a park in Taipei’s Beitou District that mimics the famed Kamifurano flower fields in Japan will be open to the public from Tuesday (Jan. 26).

A total of 35,000 plants have been used to create the colorful designs on the gently sloping terrain of Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park, according to a press release.

This year will display even more varieties of flowers than last, including silver ragwort, French marigold, lavender, wax begonia, and rainbow pink.

A tulip area has also been added, which is intended to serve as a link to the 2021 Shilin Residence Tulip Show that starts on Feb. 25.

The best time to view the flowers at Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park is from Jan. 27 to March 31.

The park is situated across from the Fire Department’s Xiushan branch. The address of the fire station is No. 50, Xiushan Road, Beitou District.

Public transportation:

By MRT: Get off at MRT Xinbeitou Station and walk 15 minutes.

By Bus: Take Danan Bus 216, 218, and 223 to Guizikeng Water and Soil Conservation Education Park.

Beitou District
Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park
PSLO
Xiushan Road

RELATED ARTICLES

Love blossoms at Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show in Taipei
Love blossoms at Shilin Residence Chrysanthemum Show in Taipei
2019/11/17 16:17
Taipei City introduces the country’s first smart restrooms in Daan Park
Taipei City introduces the country’s first smart restrooms in Daan Park
2018/06/06 14:04
Take time to smell the roses at Taipei Rose Garden
Take time to smell the roses at Taipei Rose Garden
2018/04/11 16:11
Free open-air cinema to take place at Xinyi Square in Taipei
Free open-air cinema to take place at Xinyi Square in Taipei
2017/10/04 21:33

Updated : 2021-01-24 22:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Wuhan lab scientist published paper on lab leak caused by rats
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Taiwan to allow multinational same-sex marriages, but not with China
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
Covid-positive man went to Chang Gung Hospital in New Taipei for dentistry
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
New California COVID strain identified in Taiwan hospital cluster
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwanese woman prosecuted for keeping rings she found at hot spring
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan reports 2 more cases from hospital Covid cluster
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Taiwan records 13 incursions by Chinese air force in single day
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head
Pro-Taiwan Radio Free Asia chief Stephen Yates sacked by Taiwanese broadcasting head