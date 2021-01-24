Tribute to Japan’s Kamifurano flower fields blooming in Taipei

A scene from last year's flower show (Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photo) A scene from last year's flower show (Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A landscaped meadow in a park in Taipei’s Beitou District that mimics the famed Kamifurano flower fields in Japan will be open to the public from Tuesday (Jan. 26).

A total of 35,000 plants have been used to create the colorful designs on the gently sloping terrain of Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park, according to a press release.

This year will display even more varieties of flowers than last, including silver ragwort, French marigold, lavender, wax begonia, and rainbow pink.

A tulip area has also been added, which is intended to serve as a link to the 2021 Shilin Residence Tulip Show that starts on Feb. 25.

The best time to view the flowers at Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park is from Jan. 27 to March 31.

The park is situated across from the Fire Department’s Xiushan branch. The address of the fire station is No. 50, Xiushan Road, Beitou District.

Public transportation:

By MRT: Get off at MRT Xinbeitou Station and walk 15 minutes.

By Bus: Take Danan Bus 216, 218, and 223 to Guizikeng Water and Soil Conservation Education Park.